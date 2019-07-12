comscore A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Swiggy: Now you can get Chicken Biriyani as part of "Freedom Combo" from a Jail in Kerala
News

Swiggy: Now you can get Chicken Biriyani as part of "Freedom Combo" from a Jail in Kerala

News

Nair said that the Freedom Food Factory will sell more items online after feedback as the new facility will start from July 11. "This does not mean that we are stopping the over-the-counter sale. As of now, Swiggy will deliver food within six km radius," he said.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 2:27 PM IST
Swiggy Freedom Food Factory

Seeking to tap the hugely popular online food market, prison authorities in Kerala on Thursday began offering piping hot biriyani prepared by jail inmates. In the first phase, the plan is to sell biriyani combo online, priced at Rs 127. The combo, which was specifically designed for online sale, includes 300 grams of biriyani rice, one roasted chicken leg piece, three chappathis, a cupcake, salad, pickle, and one liter bottled water along with a plantain leaf to eat the food, authorities at the Viyyur central jail, where it is being prepared.

The prison authorities have tied up with Swiggy, online food delivery player, to deliver food from the Central Jail premises.
Freedom Food Factory, an enterprise selling food prepared by inmates at Kerala’s prisons, has been engaged in the business since 2011. “We are going online for the first time,” Superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail, Nirmalanandan Nair told PTI.

Going online and selling the food on Swiggy

“We started making and selling chappathis in 2011. It was the Viyyur Central jail which started making chappathis on a commercial scale. The idea of going online was proposed by jail DGP Rishiraj Singh,” he said. The jail food was a hit among people due to its quality and low price. “We have already been selling various biriyanis, non-vegetarian curries, bakery items and other from Viyyur jail. We also have counter sales. But now we have decided to go online and sell a biriyani combo initially,” he added.

Nair also said that the Freedom Food Factory will sell more items online after feedback as the new facility will start from July 11. “This does not mean that we are stopping the over-the-counter sale. As of now, Swiggy will deliver food within six km radius,” he said. At present, the jail sells around 25,000 chappathis, and over 500 biryanis a day.  About 100 inmates prepare this food under the supervision of the prison officials.

The state prison department is also considering a proposal to open portals of one of its central jails. The department is planning to make this portal for common people where they can spend a day and night to get the ‘feel’ of jail life. The ‘pay and stay’ initiative is also going to be a part of a unique prison museum. The department will build this museum in the premises of Viyyur Central prison in Thrissur district.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy
News
A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy
Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy

News

A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy
Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

News

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India
Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities

News

Zomato introduces its tamper-proof food packaging in 10 cities
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Trending

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs

News

Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: ब्रिज में छिपकर फॉलो करें ये टिप्स, मिलेंगे मैक्सिमम किल

TCL Upcoming Smart TV : भारत में जल्द ही AI- इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट टीवी लॉन्च करेगा TCL

Realme X Pre Booking : 14 जुलाई तक होगी Realme X की प्री-बुकिंग, बॉयर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

News

A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy
News
A jail in Kerala is now selling Chicken Biriyani on Swiggy
Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know