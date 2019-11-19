Syska is already offering wireless speakers, wireless headsets, Bluetooth earphones, car chargers to customers. Now, the company has launched a new power bank in India. The latest P1017B Power Gain 100 power bank offers up to 5X times faster charging, as per the company. It is built with polymer cell, discharge and overcharge protection.

The 10,000mAh power bank comes with dual input and output ports. It is available in multiple colors, including White, Black, and Blue. This new product from Syska is priced at Rs 1,599 in the country. One can buy this accessory via any leading retail outlets. As per a report by Research And Markets, the global power bank market value is projected to touch approximately US$ 29.5 billion by 2024.

“As a commitment to deliver best-in-class products, we strive to offer technology-led innovative products that are stylish and meet the needs of our customers. Syska’s products are manufactured basis an in-depth research and analysis of the evolving consumer behavior. As Power Bank’s have become an essential mobile accessory for consumers, the Syska P1017B Power Gain 100 Power Bank has been manufactured for consumers who look for on the go products that are compact yet functional and available at an affordable price range,” said Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group.

Besides, Stuffcool also recently launched a new compact, palm-sized power bank in India. This one too comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh and supports fast charging as well. The power bank supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. It also has a USB Type C port that supports 18W power delivery to charge compatible devices around 50 to 70 percent faster. This new power bank from Stuffcool competes against power bank from Xiaomi and Realme in this price segment. It comes bundled with a 3A USB Type C cable in the box to charge the device. It is as long as a credit card and has a textured body for better grip.