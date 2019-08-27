comscore Syska Google Home Mini Combo now available on Flipkart
  • Syska Google Home Mini Combo now available on Flipkart; details
Syska Google Home Mini Combo now available on Flipkart; details

According to the announcement, the company has priced the combo for Rs 5,499. Buyers will be able to control their smart lights in their home or office from anywhere across the globe.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 2:20 PM IST
Syska LED had just teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to announce its new Syska Google Home Mini Combo. The electronics company revealed that the new Combo pack is now available for sale on Flipkart. The pack will offer smart home solutions to interested users at a somewhat affordable price. According to the announcement, the combo will also be available on other e-commerce and retails stores across the country.

Syska Google Home Mini Combo details

According to the announcement, the company has priced the combo for Rs 5,499. Buyers will be able to control their smart lights in their home or office from anywhere across the globe. They can also use voice commands with Google Home Mini or “Syska Smart Home LED App” to control the lights. In addition, buyers can also use the app or Google Home Mini to change the light of the LED bulbs. Syska LED believes that this functionality “will transform” lives for the better. The report clarified that the combo will come with one Syska Smart LED Bulb, a Google Home Mini, and a quick start guide inside the box.

As part of the announcement, both the companies also issued statements regarding the launch. Executive Director for Syska Group, Gurumukh Uttamchandani expressed his thoughts on the launch of the combo. Uttamchandani stated, “We at Syska are always innovating and introducing smart LED lighting solutions to enrich our customer experiences. There is an increasing trend of consumers moving towards living a smart life and looking for smart and innovative solutions that enhance their lifestyle.”

Vice President for Electronics, Private Labels, and Furniture at Flipkart, Adharsh K Menon also echoed similar sentiments. Menon added, “This partnership is a step forward for both Syska LED and Flipkart, in bringing next-generation smart home products to our consumers across the country. Today, people like to be connected to their homes irrespective of where they are and we are thrilled to bring them superior technology at competitive prices.”

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 2:20 PM IST

