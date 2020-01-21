With the growth of IoT (Internet of things), we have a ‘smart’ version of pretty much everything one can find in a house. After smart speakers, smart TVs, smart tube lights and even smart calendars, it was a matter of time before someone thought of adding Wi-Fi connectivity to something as basic yet important as a plug point. Syska has launched two smart Wi-Fi enabled plug points under its smart home segment.

The two smart plugs launched are the Syska Power meter 16A and the Syska Smart Mini Plug 10A. Both the newly launched plugs are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. These plugs can be remotely controlled via the Syska Smart Home app.

What can the Syska smart plugs do?

The smart plugs allow you to ‘smart-ify’ electrical appliances in your home. Using the Syska Smart Home app allows you to remotely turn switches on or off. Further, you can use voice assistants to turn them on or off. Moreover, you can even schedule various plugs to turn on or off at select time intervals.

The smart plugs also feature universal input, allowing you to plug in both round and flat-style appliances and devices into them, without the need of an external adapter. The plugs will not overheat with extended usage, the company said in a release. Further, these plugs can monitor how much energy you use up by syncing the data with your Syska smart home app, where you can view analyse the usage of all your connected appliances.

If you have the Syska smart plugs connected with a smart assistant, you can setup automation scenarios based on certain information. For instance, you can set your electric heater to turn on automatically only when it rains or only after sunset. The Syska Power meter 16A is priced at Rs 4,190 while the Syska Smart Mini Plug 10A is priced at Rs 2,599. You can purchase both variants across leading online and retail stores.