Syska has launched a new P0511J power bank in India. The latest 5,000mAh power bank from Syska comes with an intelligent multi-protection circuit, and it is priced at Rs 1,199. The metal-bodied power bank supports micro-USB input and USB output port. The company claims that its product is lightweight and is also compact in size. The power bank comes in red, blue and silver colors.

Syska is also giving 6-months warranty on its P0511J power bank. It features an LED battery indicator for better knowledge of battery statics. Syska claims that the power bank supports advanced current shunt with fast charging. The brand says the device can “shunt its current which allows the power bank to self-charge and protects your battery from critical damage. It comes with overcharge and discharge protection too.

It will disable the output when it exceeds the rated current to protect the circuit’s safety, the company said. The Syska power bank comes with one micro USB for input and output (DC 5V/2A). The product is compatible with devices, including digital cameras, gaming consoles, tablets, and more.

Besides, Xiaomi is soon expected to launch a power bank in India. The rest of the details are currently under wraps, but Xiaomi is expected to launch it on February 11. India based mobile accessory manufacturer Ubon recently launched a 10,000mAh power bank in India, which is priced at Rs 2,999. The highlight of Ubon PB-X12 Power King portable power bank is its built-in 3-in-1 cable support for Android and iOS devices. It comes with a standard Micro-USB cable, a Type-C cable and a lighting connector cable.

Ubon claims that the 10,000mAh power bank offers a rapid charging feature and comes with IC protection that helps to avoid over-charging, over-discharging or short circuits. The power output is estimated to charge an iPhone 2.4 times and Android smartphones up to 2.2 times.