comscore Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India; price, features
News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,999

News

The Syska Smart Tube Light connects with your home Wi-Fi network. You can control it from your smartphone, or with voice commands when paired with smart speakers.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 2:28 PM IST
syska smart tube light

Last year, Syska launched its range of Wi-Fi enabled ‘smart lights’ in India. The highlight of these smart lights is that they are compatible with Amazon Alexa. This allows users to control the lights using voice commands. Now, the company has launched Smart Tube Light with similar features. Here is all you need to know about it.

Syska Smart Tube Light price in India

Syska will sell the Smart Tube Light in two models. The one with single channel output will be available for Rs 1,999. Then there is a 3-in-1 model too, which will be available for Rs 2,199. You can buy the Smart Tube Light from leading e-commerce stores. However, as of writing this copy, we couldn’t find it on the e-commerce sites. 

Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the Smart Tube Light from Syska is easy to install. All parts including the LED cover, aluminium housing and end caps fit seamlessly to form a single unit. This also means you won’t have any extra wires dangling around, thus offering a contemporary and stunning look. 

The tube light also comes with support for voice control. This means, you can turn the light on and off by simply giving voice commands. It is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. There is also an option to group all your smart devices and control them with a single command. What’s more, you can also adjust the brightness and dim it according to your mood. This can be done using the Syska Smart Home App.

“With the launch of the Syska Smart Tube Light, we aim to bring in innovation in India’s tube light market. As there is an increasing demand for voice controlled smart LED lights, Syska has been rolling out smart products consistently to cater to our customer requirements. We are focused on continuously innovating and introducing new products in the LED space that truly make a difference to the lives of consumers,” Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, SYSKA Group, said, in a press release.

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 2:28 PM IST

