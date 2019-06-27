Syska personal care has launched a 14-in-1 feature-rich grooming kit for men in India. The Syska UltraGroom Pro Styling Kit HT5000K comes with rapid charging technology. As a result, it only needs 60 minutes to get fully charged. Syska has incorporated an LED display, power display, travel lock, and a charging indicator along with rapid charging support.

The Syska UltraGroom Pro Styling HT5000K costs Rs 3,999, and it is available through leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. Syska says that the product has been designed to give men a clean look. It is skin-friendly and safe to use with its precise trimming action and the use of Senso cut blades. The styling kit consists of a 21mm cutter width, hair trimmer with stubble comb, nose trimmer, a foil shaver, precision trimmer, body groomer with two stubble combs, eyebrow trimmer with two stubble combs, and a USB cord, noted company in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Today’s generation of males are looking for grooming devices that suit their style, are multipurpose in nature and offer manifold benefits. We at Syska believe in bringing innovative products to the market for our millennial and Gen Z consumers. Keeping the evolving needs of our customers in mind, we have launched the UltraGroom kit – a one-stop solution for every man’s grooming needs,” said Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has expanded its consumer electronics portfolio in India with a new Mi Beard Trimmer. The new product announcement is a part of Xiaomi’s ongoing fifth-anniversary celebrations in India. The Mi Beard Trimmer costs Rs 1,199, and it will be available via Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own mi.com website.

Watch Video: Xiaomi India Factory Visit (Noida)

The Mi Beard Trimmer offers 90 minutes of run-time on one full charge, and it comes with a 5V charger and takes two hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Xiaomi also claims that the trimmer comes with fast charge technology. It can provide up to 10 minutes of use in just 5-minutes of charging. The trimmer is also waterproof and it boasts of IPX7 certification.