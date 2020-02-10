comscore Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboard at Oscars
  Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020
Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020

Taika Waititi, whose film Jojo Rabbit won an Oscar for the best adapted screenplay category, had some strong words to say about the Apple MacBook Pro keyboards.

  Updated: February 10, 2020 3:17 PM IST
Taika Waititi Oscars 2020 Apple MacBook Pro

Technology critics are always the ones seeking out and sharing the merits and demerits of different gadgets. But regular people who use these products on an everyday basis always have an insightful view of these devices. Though he isn’t really a regular person, Taika Waititi, whose film Jojo Rabbit won an Oscar for the best adapted screenplay category, had some strong words to say about the Apple MacBook Pro keyboards. Speaking to the press backstage, he was asked about what writers should be asking the next round of producers.

He answered this by providing some insightful criticism of Apple MacBook Pro keyboards. “Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” Waititi answered. “They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. Makes me want to go back to PCs.” He went on to explain that the bounce back on the PC keyboards are “way better”. “Those Apple keyboards are horrendous,” he goes on. He explains that the keyboards have been getting worse with every new generation and don’t offer enough room.

We can assume that Waititi is speaking about the butterfly style of keyboards. This specific style of keyboards was introduced with the 2016 MacBook Pro devices and was later introduced in the 12-inch MacBook in 2015. These keyboards have put Apple into trouble in the past, as it faced lawsuits twice for the same.

But, Apple most recently with its 16-inch MacBook Pro has taken a step back with a conventional style keyboard. Waititi added that, “The Writers Guild of America,” he said, “needs to step in and actually do something.” He may not be aware that the Cuptertino based tech company has released the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a conventional style keyboard.

Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for best supporting actress (Scarlett Johansson), best film editing, best costume design, best production design and best picture. But it did not manage to win in those categories.

  Published Date: February 10, 2020 3:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 10, 2020 3:17 PM IST

