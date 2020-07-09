comscore TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player; Available on Google Play store
TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player; Available on Google Play store

The latest app looking to replace TikTok in India offers a simple user interface and lets creators add music to their content.

  Published: July 9, 2020 2:28 PM IST
MX Player is the latest brand to dive into the short video space in India. The company has launched its TikTok-like platform called ‘TakaTak’. The app is available on Google Play store for Android users. And it’s likely the app will make its way to Apple Store in the coming days. Also Read - TikTok to stop working in Hong Kong due to change in laws

TikTok was banned by the Indian government earlier this month. Since then, we have seen numerous apps come up and claim to be the ideal TikTok alternative for users. MX Player is just another name added into this lucrative space. The app is running on version 1.0.1 and is claimed to have been downloaded by 50,000+ users in a short span of time. Also Read - Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

TakaTak has got 4.3 ratings on Play Store with people commenting on its features and lack of it. The interface is identical to TikTok, making it easy for users to migrate from other platforms, especially TikTok. The ByteDance-owned platform excelled mostly because of its user-friendly interface and developing business avenues for creators. Also Read - Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban

Merely copying the app won’t get results, even though the downloads are happening quick and fast. Also, you need to understand that the short video market heavily involves music content, which is guarded by licenses under private labels. The last thing users would want is to use some track for their video which is not legally permitted to be used on any of these platforms.

We’ve already seen the likes of Chingari, Roposo and few others rack up the numbers. But now it’s about consolidating and building on their promise. Because, we’re still not sure if the ban on TikTok will remain beyond a certain period of time. So, it’s up to them to make sure that even if TikTok comes back, they have built trust with the users to retain them.

