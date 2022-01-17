comscore This Indian couple will host Hogwarts' The Great Hall-themed wedding reception in metaverse
As per the Times of India report, the couple's digital avatar will meet with the guests in the virtual venue, and the event will be presided over by the avatar of the bride's late father.

Image Source: Twitter

A US couple’s wedding in metaverse created a history of sorts last year. And now an Indian couple is following the suite and planning to host their reception in a different way. Also Read - Metaverse is coming: Here’s what top tech companies are saying about it

Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s wedding reception will take place in the virtual space. The reception will happen in Harry Potter’s famous and most favourite place- The Great Hall (aka the dining hall) in Hogwarts Castle. As per the Times of India report, the couple’s digital avatar will meet with the guests in the virtual venue, and the event will be presided over by the avatar of the bride’s late father. The groom Dinesh Kshatriyan who ideated of holding the reception in the metaverse approached Vignesh Selvaraj of Quatics Tech who had been designing Tardiverse where people could meet and play. Interestingly, guests at the virtual reception will be able to pick both Indian traditional, and Western attire for their avatars and will be able to gift the bride and groom via GPay, and Crypto. Also Read - Metaverse trend is raging but not everyone is buying into the hype

The couple will be the first in India to jump into the metaverse craze. Dinesh told the publication of being a keen crypto and blockchain tech enthusiast and has mined ethereum for the past one year. This interest led him to the idea of having his wedding reception in the metaverse. Also Read - Hyundai is building a factory in the metaverse, here’s why

Dinesh shared a sneak-peek of the wedding invitation and posted the following on his Twitter handle, “I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup.”

“Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse,” he said.

While Zoom weddings became a thing in 2020 following the surge in COVID cases, the metaverse is slowly replacing the custom by adding a fun element to it. However, some Western states outlaw the condition where weddings are being held solely in the metaverse. As per the NYT report, a couple’s wedding was canceled due to ‘the pandemic staged a (nonlegal) ceremony within Animal Crossing, a popular video game.’ Nonetheless, the nuptials happening in the virtual space will continue to be a norm until we witness a permanent downfall of the COVID curve.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 8:44 PM IST

