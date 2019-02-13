comscore
Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on TikTok, says it is causing cultural degeneration

Tamil Nadu's Information Technology Minister M Manikandan asserted that the state government would seek a ban on TikTok.

  Updated: February 13, 2019 10:46 AM IST
TikTok, the most popular video sharing platform, seems to have landed in big trouble over its failure to control the content uploaded by its users. Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Minister M Manikandan asserted that the state government would seek a ban on TikTok. The minister said this in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.

Several reports mentioned that the minister believes that users have been misusing the video sharing platform and uploading porn content online. This is not the first time, the minister earlier took steps against a suicide game, labeled Blue Whale Challenge, that made headlines in the past. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government will now recommend the Central government to ban the TikTok app, Quint reports.

The minister reportedly asserted that the app has been degrading Tamil Nadu’s culture and promoting pornography, besides causing law and order trouble. “We have a social responsibility. The state has to ban immediately,” he said. “Various sections are demanding a ban on this mobile application. We will soon seek a ban on TikTok, just like the Blue Whale game was banned by the Centre,” he added. A recent report asserted that a teen had created an inapplicable video for which the teenager was arrested by Tamil Nadu police.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S. Ramadoss had also requested a ban on the app earlier this year. He reportedly said several countries, including the US and France, “had expressed their reservations and apprehension with the TikTok app for coloring youngsters minds.”

Meanwhile, Rohan Khaunte, an Information Technology Minister of Goa on Sunday said a law was needed in the state to hinder multi-player game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a government event, he said “PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG.” “I am not aware of states banning PUBG, but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa,” Khaunte said. He further added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should ban such an app.

  Published Date: February 13, 2019 10:40 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 13, 2019 10:46 AM IST

