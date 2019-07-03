comscore Tamil Nadu woman finds her husband on TikTok after three years
  • Tamil Nadu woman finds her husband on TikTok, reconnects after three years
Tamil Nadu woman finds her husband on TikTok, reconnects after three years

TikTok and not Nokia is connecting people in India. In a new incident, a Tamil Nadu woman has found her husband and had managed to reconnect after three three years via TikTok.

  Published: July 3, 2019 6:46 PM IST
TikTok has become the most popular app in India right now. It has become the most downloaded application on both iOS as well as Android. TikTok’s rise in the country has not been short of controversies. The app has been the platform where people have killed themselves and it was also briefly banned in the country. Now, that the ban has been lifted, TikTok is becoming the place where people connect with their estranged relatives.

How a woman found her husband after three years on TikTok

A woman in Tamil Nadu has found her husband, who had abandoned her three years ago via TikTok. The incident, according to The News Minute, occurred in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The woman named Jayapradha has found her husband Suresh on TikTok after three years. The report states that Suresh left home for work in 2017 and did not return. Jayapradha inquired with Suresh’s friends and filed a police complaint when she did not get any leads.

TikTok announces second in-app quiz in India; new features like device management, revamped notification tabs

TikTok announces second in-app quiz in India; new features like device management, revamped notification tabs

According to IndianExpress, an FIR was filed listing Suresh as a ‘missing person’ but there was no development in the case. Jayapradha’s relatives reportedly stumbled upon a video on TikTok, in which a man was recognized being similar to Suresh. The video showed a man with a transwoman, believed to be his friend. The relatives immediately alerted Jayapradha and showed her the TikTok video. She confirmed that the person in the video is indeed her husband. She alerted the officials at the Villupuram police station.

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison, sent video via WhatsApp

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison, sent video via WhatsApp

The officials traced Suresh to Hosur with the help of a trans persons association in Villupuram. The police told TNM that Suresh has been living with his mother in Hosur after disappearing from Villupuram. He reportedly fled to Hosur and had settled down as a mechanic in a tractor company. The police said that they counselled the couple and sent them home. “We asked him whether he wanted to go back to his wife and kids. He agreed. Therefore, we sent the couple back,” the policeman said.

  Published Date: July 3, 2019 6:46 PM IST

