Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100; a look at talktime, calling and data benefits

Tata Docomo is on the heels of a merger with Airtel, and following the footsteps of other private telecom operators, it too has launched a bunch of minimum prepaid recharge packs. As you may know, telcos have done away with life time free incoming service that was launched a few years ago, and now, you need to recharge in at least 28 days to continue receiving incoming calls.

After 28 days, failing to recharge, you will continue getting incoming calls for 15 days, after which services will be stopped until you don’t make a minimum recharge. Here’s a look at all the minimum prepaid recharge plans offered by Tata Docomo, and their benefits.

Tata Docomo Rs 23 prepaid recharge plan

This is the most affordable prepaid plan from Tata Docomo to extend your validity, and thus continue receiving incoming calls. Priced at Rs 23, you don’t get any talktime, but just the validity of 28 days. If you want to make outgoing calls, you need to make a top-up to get balance, and then local and STD calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second.

Tata Docomo Rs 35 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 35 prepaid plan offers a talktime of Rs 30, and validity of 30 days. Under this plan, outgoing local and STD calls will be charged at 1.5 paise per second. Users also get 100MB complimentary 3G data with this prepaid plan.

Tata Docomo Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan

This is a newly launched plan that is priced at Rs 49 and offers validity of 30 days. In terms of benefits, you get a talktime of Rs 25, outgoing calls are charged at 1 paise per two seconds, and the plan also offers 1GB of 3G data.

Tata Docomo Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 65 prepaid plan offers full talktime of Rs 65 and comes with 28 days validity, and 200MB of 3G data. Outgoing local and STC calls under this plan are charged at 1 paise per second.

Tata Docomo Rs 88 prepaid recharge plan

Tata Docomo recently added Rs 88 plan to the minimum prepaid recharge portfolio. Unlike other plans, this does not come with any talktime, but offers unlimited local and STD calls, along with unlimited roaming.

However, there is a small catch. There is an FUP on free outgoing calls, which is capped at 250 minutes daily. Once the limit is hit, users will be charged at 30 paise per minute. Users also get 100 free local and national SMS. The plan carries a validity of 28 days.

Tata Docomo Rs 95 prepaid recharge plan

The last plan under Rs 100 bracket is priced at Rs 95. This plan offers talktime of Rs 95, outgoing local and national calls at 1 paise per two seconds and 500MB 3G data. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

If you have a budget above Rs 100, you can opt for Rs 145 or Rs 245 prepaid plans. Both plans come with full talktime of Rs 145 and Rs 245 respectively, and outgoing calls are charged at 1 paise per two seconds. The difference between both plans come in the form of data offering and validity. The Rs 145 plan comes with a validity of 42 days and offers 1GB data, whereas the Rs 245 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB data.