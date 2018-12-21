comscore
Tata Docomo takes on Reliance Jio with Rs 49 minimum prepaid recharge plan; offers 30 days validity, 1GB data

If you’re looking for a prepaid plan under Rs 50 that offers voice and data benefits, the Rs 49 plan could be perfect.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 12:49 PM IST
In the past couple of months, telecom operators have removed talktime plans, and replaced them with minimum prepaid recharge plans. With the move, telcos aim to curb freeloaders who aren’t generating revenues for the operator. Tata Docomo recently followed the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone to introduce minimum prepaid recharge plans, and with the latest plan, the telco is taking Reliance Jio heads on.

Tata Docomo recently added Rs 49 prepaid plan to its portfolio. With the plan, subscribers will get a talktime of 25, with local and national outgoing calls charged at 1 paise per 2 seconds. The plan comes with a validity of 30 days, and also offers 1GB of 2G/3G data, something that even Vodafone and Airtel isn’t offering.

The plan will closely compete with Rs 49 plan from Reliance Jio. The plan offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes 50 complimentary SMS. Talking about data benefits, Reliance Jio offers 1GB of data at 4G speeds. Once the data limit is crossed, you can continue with unlimited internet, but at reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Sure, the benefits offered by Reliance Jio’s plan are better in terms of unlimited calling and internet. The plan also includes complimentary access to Jio app suite. However, the plan is only applicable for JioPhone users, whereas the plan from Docomo is available for all users.

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100; a look at talktime, calling and data benefits

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100; a look at talktime, calling and data benefits

Tata Docomo also recently added Rs 88 prepaid plan to its portfolio which offers 28 days validity, and unlimited voice calling benefit. Although, unlimited calling is capped at 250 minutes daily, and after that calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. The plan also bundles 100 free SMS daily.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 12:49 PM IST

