Tata Docomo offers new prepaid plan with 4GB data and 56-day validity at Rs 165

The plan also includes unlimited calls, as well as 100 text messages per day.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 11:30 AM IST
It may not be as big as the likes of Vodafone India and Reliance Jio, but Tata Docomo has always been one of the better telecom operators in the country. The company has a wide-range of affordably-priced plans, which offer everything from talk-time to cellular data. Now, the telco has added a new plan to its portfolio.

Priced at Rs 165, Tata Docomo’s latest prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 4GB of total data. Subscribers also get unlimited calls, as well as 100 outgoing text messages per day. It’s worth mentioning that Vodafone India also offers a similar plan with a validity of 56 days, but it’s priced a little higher at Rs 189, and offers 2GB of total data. As you’d expect, Tata Docomo’s new prepaid plan is only available in select telecom circles as of now.

Also Read

Last month, Tata Docomo announced its entry-level Rs 49 plan. It comes with a talktime of Rs 25, with local and national outgoing calls charged at 1 paisa per 2 seconds. The plan offers a validity of 30 days and even comes with 1GB of data allowance. The plan will most likely be going against the basic Rs 49 plan offered by Reliance Jio. It comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP-based restrictions, and a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes 50 complimentary text messages. Talking about data benefits, Jio’s basic plan offers 1GB of data at 4G speed. Once the data limit is crossed, you can continue with unlimited internet, but the speed is reduced to 64Kbps.

