IPL 2022′s 49 cricket match will take place today at 7.30 pm IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. In today’s match, Chennai Super Kings will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL trophy. For the unversed, Chennai Super Kings have played nine matches up till now and has managed to win three of them. Its current run rate is -0.407. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has a current run rate of -0.558. The team has won five matches out of ten this IPL season. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV: Here are other celebs who own it

This is not the first CSK vs RCB match of this season. They have competed in one match before, where CSK came out as a winner. Chennai Super Kings is now led by MS Dhoni while Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis. Also Read - Tata IPL 2022: How to Watch Today's Match 34 - Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match

IPL 2022: How to Watch today’s Match live Online

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar if they are watching it online. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today at 7.30 pm IST

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner/Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022: Points table

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.