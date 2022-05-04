comscore Tata IPL 2022: Here's How to Watch Today's RCB Vs CSK Match Live Online
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Ipl 2022 How To Watch Match Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket
News

Tata IPL 2022: How to Watch Today's Match 49 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match

News

You can catch the live stream of the upcoming IPL 2022 match, on Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar.

Untitled design - 2022-05-04T131331.354

IPL 2022′s 49 cricket match will take place today at 7.30 pm IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. In today’s match, Chennai Super Kings will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL trophy. For the unversed, Chennai Super Kings have played nine matches up till now and has managed to win three of them. Its current run rate is -0.407. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has a current run rate of -0.558. The team has won five matches out of ten this IPL season. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV: Here are other celebs who own it

This is not the first CSK vs RCB match of this season. They have competed in one match before, where CSK came out as a winner. Chennai Super Kings is now led by MS Dhoni while Royal Challengers Bangalore is headed by Faf du Plessis. Also Read - Tata IPL 2022: How to Watch Today's Match 34 - Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match

IPL 2022: How to Watch today’s Match live Online

To watch the live stream of the upcoming IPL match in India, viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or Disney+ Hotstar if they are watching it online. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today at 7.30 pm IST

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner/Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022: Points table

Here is the latest scoreboard for IPL 2022:

ipl, ipl 2022, csk, rcb, CRICKET

Image: IPL

For the unversed, instead of 8, there are 10 IPL teams this year. These teams include Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate
Apps
Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate
How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

News

How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

automobile

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Deals

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Apps

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate

How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे उपयोगी आइटम, गेम जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Elon Musk ने दिए संकेत, इन यूजर्स के लिए Twitter नहीं रहेगा 'फ्री'

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Honda City e:HEV Hybrid, जानिए कितनी है इस जबरदस्त कार की कीमत

Instagram पर अब मिलेगा TikTok जैसा फुल-स्क्रीन एक्सपीरियंस, टेस्टिंग शुरू

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999