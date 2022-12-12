comscore Tata likely to open Apple Stores across India: Report
Tata likely to open exclusive Apple Stores in India soon: Report

Apple is reportedly partnering with the Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail for bringing its authorised retail stores at locations across India.

  • Apple sells its products via authorised resellers in India.
  • Tata Group is planning to become one of Apple’s authorised resellers in India.
  • Apple is likely to tie up with Tata Group’s Infiniti Retail for the same.
Apple, as of now, sells all its products via its own e-retail platform and authorised resellers in India. Now, a new report says that the list of the company’s authorised resellers in India is about to get longer as Tata Group is planning to join the group soon. Also Read - Planning to buy Apple MacBook Air M1? Here's how you can get about Rs 20,000 discount

According to a report by the Economic Times Telecom, Tata Group is in talks with Apple to open exclusive Apple Stores across the country. The iPhone-maker is reportedly tying up with Tata Group’s Infini Retail, the company that runs Croma stores across the country to bring small exclusive Apple Stores across the country. Also Read - Karaoke party at home with Apple Music: How to use Apple Music Sing feature

Sources aware of the development told the publication that Tata Group has started discussions with high streets and premium malls across the country for space to open its Apple authorised stores. These discussions not only include details pertaining to leasing store space but also the stores and companies that can’t open their own stores near the Apple’s authorised store. Also Read - Apple spent nearly $100 billion on product innovation in last 5 years

Apple, on its part, has reportedly informed its retail partners that its company owned stores usually boost sales for its authorised retail partners — a trend that it expects to see in India as well. That said, both Apple and Tata Group have not commented on the matter as of now.

Interestingly, the news comes at a time when Apple is planning to open its own first brick and mortar store, that is, the Apple Store in India. Earlier, it was reported that Apple would open its first offline store in India sometime in 2022. Later, a report by The Economic Times said that Apple had postponed opening its first offline store in India to 2023. The first Apple Store is now expected to open sometime between January and March in Mumbai wherein the company has taken around 22,000 sq ft of space near the Bandra-Kurla complex.

The company is planning to open its second Apple Store in New Delhi wherein the company has taken around 12,000 sq ft of space. Besides, Mumbai and New Delhi, Apple is also expected to open its official stores in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 9:49 AM IST
