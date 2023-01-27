comscore Tata Motors announces price HIKE on Safari, Harrier, Nexon and more February 1st: Here’s why
The price hike will affect Tata Tiago, Punch, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Tata Safari.

  • Tata Motos announced a price increase across its ICE portfolio of the passenger vehicles.
  • The price hike will affect Tata Tiago, Punch, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon and more.
  • Tata Motors' domestic PV wholesales increased 13.4 percent to 40,043 units in Dec 2022.
Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer has announced a price increase across its ICE portfolio of the passenger vehicles. The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike. Effective Feb 1st, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 percent, depending on the variant and model. The price hike will affect Tata Tiago, Punch, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Tata Safari. Also Read - Google Chrome gets five new security features: Here’s what’s new

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike for the hatchback Swift and all CNG versions earlier in April of this year as a result of an increase in different input prices. Maruti Suzuki had earlier increased vehicle prices by around 1.3 percent in April this year. To recall, between January 2021 and March 2022, the car maker had hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 percent due to increases in the prices of commodities. Also Read - OnePlus 11 to launch in India on February 7: Check expected price, specs and more here

Tata Motors has announced that the total sales for the December quarter were up by 14 percent to 2,28,169 units. The company registered 1,99,634 units during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total domestic sales are reported up by 17.7 percent year-on-year at 2,23,001 units as compared to 1,89,531 units. Also Read - Govt warns against critical bugs in Google Chrome: How to safeguard yourself

Tata Motors’ domestic PV wholesales increased 13.4 percent to 40,043 units in December 2022 from 35,299 units in the year-ago month. The company sold 32,954 units of commercial vehicles (CVs) in December 2022, logging a growth of 6.3 percent over 31,008 units despatched in the same month last year.

“Tata Motors commercial vehicles domestic sale in Q3FY23 at 91,704 units grew 1.3 percent over Q3FY22, while being 2 percent lower than those recorded in Q2FY23. Our continued focus on retail during the quarter resulted in retail sales surpassing wholesale by 13 percent in December 22, by 6.3 percent in Q3FY23, and reducing inventory as we transition towards BSVI phase-2 norms,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:56 PM IST
