Tata Safari Discounts
Tata Safari, it can be brought home with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The deal comprises a cash benefit and an exchange bonus. The all new Tata Safari is available in 6 and 7 seater options, comes with Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features. The Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine produces 170 PS Power and 350 Nm of Torque. It is seamlessly mated to 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission. The Multi Drive Mode 2.0 has Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrains. It has Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low end torque and linear power delivery.
Tata Tiago Discounts
The Tiago isavailable with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 cash discount across all its variants. Corporate benefits of up to Rs 3,000 are also applicable on all variants. The Tiago gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 85PS of peak power and 114Nm of peak torque. The new diesel engine is a 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine that makes 70PS of peak power and 140Nm of peak torque. The new Tiago gets a five speed manual gearbox and shifts well.