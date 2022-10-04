1 / 5

Tata Safari Discounts

Tata Safari, it can be brought home with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The deal comprises a cash benefit and an exchange bonus. The all new Tata Safari is available in 6 and 7 seater options, comes with Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features. The Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine produces 170 PS Power and 350 Nm of Torque. It is seamlessly mated to 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission. The Multi Drive Mode 2.0 has Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrains. It has Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low end torque and linear power delivery.