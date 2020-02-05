Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar

At Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors is reviving the Sierra SUV brand. Tata Sierra was a lifestyle SUV brand that gained a lot of popularity in the country. Now, the company has reincarnated the Sierra brand as a green and electric SUV. As you would have understood by now, the new Sierra is battery powered and comes with Ziptron’s modularity. It also builds on ALFA’s capability, making it an interesting comeback.

Auto Expo 2020 is Asia’s largest automotive show and electrification seems like a big theme. Tata Motors has already launched two electric vehicles in the form of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tigor EV is a compact sedan while the Nexon EV is a compact sports utility vehicle. With Sierra, the company is introducing a proper electric SUV in the market. In a tweet, the company called Sierra as “pays back to nature”.

There is no word on availability or ex-showroom price of the automobile just yet. However, we should see the electric SUV become available in the market soon since it is not a concept. The design alone seems to blend elements of Tata Harrier and the original Sierra. To recall, Tata Motors launched Sierra in 1991 as the first SUV to be designed and produced in India. The SUV based on Tata Telcoline offered electric windows, air conditioning, adjustable steering wheel and tachometer.

Tata Motors has still not revealed key specifications of the Sierra electric SUV. We know that it is based on Tata’s Ziptron electric platform, which was seen on Nexon EV recently. At the time of Nexon launch, Tata Motors explained that Ziptron technology combines battery, motor and power electronics into a unified platform. The platform uses a permanent magnet AC motor and Tata Motors offers excellent warranty on the motor.

Tata Motors was not the only major automotive brand to launch electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki showcased its Futuro-e Concept at the event while MG Motors revealed its Marvel X Electric Crossover. Renault also shows its Zoe EV, which is expected to launch next year. If you are planning to get an electric vehicle then the option is only expected to become broader this year.