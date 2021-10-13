comscore Tata Motors Set to Raise USD 1 Billion for its Passenger Electric Vehicle Business
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business
News

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

News

TPG Rise Climate along with its co-investor ADQ shall invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated.

  • Published: October 13, 2021 2:11 PM IST
tata motors

tata motors

Tata Motors will raise $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore) in the passenger electric vehicle business from TPG Rise Climate. The amount will be raised based on the valuation of the business up to $9.1 billion. The company said in a statement that Tata Motors Ltd. and TPG Rise Climate has entered into a binding agreement. Also Read - Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar at Auto Expo 2020

TPG Rise Climate along with its co-investor ADQ shall invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated. Also Read - Tata’s first electric SUV 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

Moreover, TPG Rise Climate along with the co-investors shall invest Rs 7,500 crore in compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11 and 15 per cent stake in this company, translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 billion. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV with Ziptron power train and over 300 km range launched in India

According to Tata Motors, the new company shall leverage all the existing investments and capabilities of Tata Motors and will channelise the future investments into electric vehicles, dedicated ‘BEV’ platforms, advanced automotive technologies and catalyse investments in charging infrastructure and battery technologies.

According to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors: “I am delighted to have TPG Rise Climate join us in our journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.

“We will continue to proactively invest in exciting products that delight the customers while meticulously creating a synergistic ecosystem. We are excited and committed to play a leading role in the government’s vision to have 30 per cent electric vehicles penetration rate by 2030.”

It is expected that the first round of capital infusion will be completed by March 2022, and the entire funds will be infused by the end of 2022.

The automobile major said the transaction is subject to the conditions precedent and customary approvals.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 13, 2021 2:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate, Driving License Vehicle RC, Insurance on Paytm app
How To
How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate, Driving License Vehicle RC, Insurance on Paytm app
Redmi Note 11 series confirmed: Know when will the Redmi Note 10 successor launch

News

Redmi Note 11 series confirmed: Know when will the Redmi Note 10 successor launch

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

News

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

Entertainment

Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

Photo Gallery

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate, Driving License Vehicle RC, Insurance on Paytm app

Redmi Note 11 series confirmed: Know when will the Redmi Note 10 successor launch

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

News

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business
Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar

News

Tata Motors resurrects Sierra SUV in an electric avatar
Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

News

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India
Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

News

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में ग्रुप चैट होगी बेहतर, Community फीचर पर काम कर रहा है ऐप

Free Fire redeem code for 13 October: कैसे मिलेगा Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Realme GT Neo 2 भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिया गया 64MP कैमरा

फ्री फायर के नए टूर्नामेंट में स्ट्रीमर्स भिड़ेंगे आपस में और व्यूअर्स पाएंगे रिवॉर्ड

Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark हुआ लॉन्च, लगा है 44MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more
OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features
iPhone 13 Mini Review

Reviews

iPhone 13 Mini Review
TVS Jupiter 125 launched for Rs 73,400 - Know all specs, colours

News

TVS Jupiter 125 launched for Rs 73,400 - Know all specs, colours

News

How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate, Driving License Vehicle RC, Insurance on Paytm app
How To
How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate, Driving License Vehicle RC, Insurance on Paytm app
Redmi Note 11 series confirmed: Know when will the Redmi Note 10 successor launch

News

Redmi Note 11 series confirmed: Know when will the Redmi Note 10 successor launch
Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business

News

Tata Motors set to raise USD 1 billion for its passenger electric vehicle business
Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

Entertainment

Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks
Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers