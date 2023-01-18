comscore Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more
Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

Tata Motors has launched the new XM variant in the Nexon EV Max lineup at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the entire Nexon EV Line-up is open immediately.

  • Tata Motors has launched the new XM variant in the Nexon EV Max lineup.
  • Deliveries of the new variant, Nexon EV MAX XM will commence from April 2023 onwards.
  • Range of the Nexon EV MAX variants have been enhanced to 453* km (MIDC).
Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

Tata Motors has launched the new XM variant in the Nexon EV Max lineup at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the entire Nexon EV Line-up is open immediately. Deliveries of the new variant, Nexon EV MAX XM will commence from April 2023 onwards. The range of the Nexon EV MAX variants have been enhanced to 453* km (MIDC), from January 25, 2023, onwards. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023. Also Read - How to download Instagram and Facebook videos on your smartphone

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leak reveals Snapdragon chip, 108MP camera

Nexon EV Prime XM which comes with features like the Projector headlamps and LED DRLs, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, Cruise Control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman infotainment system and Automatic climate control. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, design, and specs leaked ahead of launch

Powered by the high voltage state-of-the-art ZIPTRON technology, the Nexon EV comes with IP67 rated weather-proof and dust proof battery pack and motor comes with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km, offering complete peace of mind. Key features like DC fast charging, 4-Level Multi-Mode Regen, Customizable Single Pedal Driving, ZConnect Connected Car Technology as standard, Cruise Control, Fully Automatic Climate Control, i-TPMS, Leatherette seats and Branded Infotainment system by HARMAN are offered across the line-up.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:04 PM IST
