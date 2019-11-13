Tata Motors might soon launch India’s cheapest electric sports utility vehicle. The Nexon Electric Vehicle (EV) is reportedly set to launch in India on December 16. It is said to be the first model to debut with carmaker’s Ziptron powertrain. The electric vehicle is expected to debut at or before Auto Expo 2020. The Nexon EV is being extensively tested by the company at various terrains and altitudes. It could be the most affordable electric SUV in India when launched next month. Alongside an electric drivetrain, Tata Nexon EV might also debut with a new Harrier-esque face.

According to Zigwheels, the manufacturer has testing the facelifted model across India. It reportedly roped in Milind Soman and Ankita Konwa, who drove the electric SUV from Manali to Leh. The drive was part of #TheUltimateElectricDrive campaign. The highlight of the car will be its Ziptron powertrain, which uses a permanent magnet AC motor. It draws energy from an IP67 rated water and dust resistant battery pack. The Indian automaker claims that the powertrain has been road tested for more than one million km. The final specification of the drivetrain is not known yet but it is expected to offer a real world range of around 300km.

Ahead of the launch, Tata Motors is focusing on building the charging infrastructure for the electric vehicle. The company currently has 85 charges across 13 cities. It is looking to expand the charging network to include 300 chargers across 5 metro cities. This will include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Unlike Tesla, Tata Motors is not going for 100 percent electrification of automobiles just yet. The company is working on the Nexon facelift featuring a Harrier-esque grille and sleek projector headlamps. It is also expected to borrow its instrument cluster from the Harrier and might use steering wheel expected on the Altroz.

It will also offer additional features such as cruise control, a color multi-info display and automatic headlamps. The Nexon EV might launch alongside the facelifted model at the Auto Expo 2020. The Nexon EV is tipped to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) once it becomes official. It will take on Mahindra XUV300, which is said to be in development. Morris Garages or MG Motors is also expected to unveil India-spec ZS electric vehicle next month. With government paving way for EVs in the country, the automakers are taking advantage of the opportunity.