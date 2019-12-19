Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

Tata Nexon EV, the first electric SUV from the Indian automotive brand, has been launched in India. Electrification has become the new mantra for automotive companies this year. Tata Motors is leading the pack among Indian automotive brands. It has already launched the Tigor EV Sedan as a mass market electric vehicle. The new electric SUV builds on the design seen with non-electric version of Nexon. The Nexon EV is built on top of Ziptron and is claimed to have a range of over 300 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV Unveiled in India

At the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors, said that going green is the new mantra for the company. While December marks the month to reflect back on the year, Tata Motors is preparing for the future right now. With the government paving the way for building electric infrastructure, Tata Motors wants to be the leader in the segment. The Nexon EV will compete with Hyundai Kona and MG Motors’ ZS EV in the market.

The biggest selling point of Tata Nexon EV is the range of over 300 kilometers. It also supports fast charging where the car can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 60 minutes. The electric SUV packs a 30.2kWh battery, which comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometers. The company also announced that the battery is IP67 rated, offering highest rating of water and dust resistance. It also comes in three colors – signature teal blue, glacier white and moonlight silver.

In the official page, Tata Motors notes that the car can be charged using a 15A plug point. With regular charger, it will take 8 hours to reach from 20 percent to 80 percent. It seems wise to use a CCS2 fast charger to get faster charging. The car is built on top of Ziptron technology, which combines battery, motor and power electronics into a unified platform. The Nexon EV has a three phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with peak output of 129 PS and torque of 245 Nm.

For safety, the Nexon EV packs dual airbags and ABS with EBD and corner stability control. It also has reinforced body structure, liquid cooled battery pack and ISOFIX anchorage for child seats. Tata Motors also plans to introduce a connected app to monitor the electric vehicle at all times. The app can be used to get your car diagnosed, locate the nearest charging station and use remote commands. The company claims estimated savings of Rs 2,08,035 over five years with switch to electric car. The pre-booking for the car starts tomorrow and we will know price once it becomes available at showrooms.