Tata Nexon 14,518 units sold in September 2022

The company sold 14,518 Nexon SUVs in September 2022 as against 9,211 units in the same month last year. Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. The Nexon was crash-tested by the agency and the SUV scored 16.06 points out of the maximum of 17 points for the adult occupant protection category, which gave the Tata Nexon the 5-star rating. The Tata Nexon also scored 25 points out of the possible 49 points in the child occupant protection category. The Nexon’s safety features include dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, among others.