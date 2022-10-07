Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,445 units sold in September 2022
Maruti Suzuki has sold 15,445 units of the new Brezza compact SUV in September 2022 as against 1,874 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Brezza 2022 in India, a major upgrade almost six years after the outgoing model was launched. Brezza 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has already received 45,000 bookings. The Brezza 2022 SUV has been launched with six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options. The dual-tone options include Brave Khaki (Pearl White Roof), Sizzling Red (black roof), Splendid Silver (black roof).
Tata Nexon 14,518 units sold in September 2022
The company sold 14,518 Nexon SUVs in September 2022 as against 9,211 units in the same month last year. Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. The Nexon was crash-tested by the agency and the SUV scored 16.06 points out of the maximum of 17 points for the adult occupant protection category, which gave the Tata Nexon the 5-star rating. The Tata Nexon also scored 25 points out of the possible 49 points in the child occupant protection category. The Nexon’s safety features include dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, among others.