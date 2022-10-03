1 / 5

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four cylinder petrol engine producing 108bhp/170Nm while the diesel is a new 1.5-litre unit producing 108bhp/260Nm. Both engines are offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. Tata is already working on the AMT options and should offer them in the first quarter of 2018. The Tata Nexon competes against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Honda WR-V and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Also included in the competition are the Mahindra TUV300 and the erstwhile Nuvosport.