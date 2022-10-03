Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four cylinder petrol engine producing 108bhp/170Nm while the diesel is a new 1.5-litre unit producing 108bhp/260Nm. Both engines are offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. Tata is already working on the AMT options and should offer them in the first quarter of 2018. The Tata Nexon competes against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Honda WR-V and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Also included in the competition are the Mahindra TUV300 and the erstwhile Nuvosport.
Tata Punch
The Punch comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90 degree opening doors, flat floor in the rear, steering mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto folding ORVMs and temperature control. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 86hp and 113Nm of torque and is mated with either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.