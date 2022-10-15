comscore Tata Power gets hit by cyberattack; says its IT systems were impacted
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Power Confirms That It Has Got Hit By Cyber Attack Says Critical Systems Safe
News

Tata Power confirms that it has got hit by cyber attack, says critical systems safe

News

Tata Power has announced that it is taking steps to restore the system and rectify the situation.

Highlights

  • Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.
  • The company announced that it is taking steps to restore the system and rectify the situation.
Untitled design - 2022-10-15T122951.135

Image: IANS

Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure. The power company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally. Also Read - Hackers can steal your data if you charge phone via public charging station: Odisha police

Tata Power said in a BSE filing, “The Tata Power Company Limited had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems.” Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

The company announced that it is taking steps to restore the system and rectify the situation. “The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” the statement added. Also Read - Giving fake identity for SIM, WhatsApp, Telegram will lead to jail time and 50k fine: Govt

However, as a measure of abundant precaution, “restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer-facing portals and touch points”, it added.

“The company will update on the matter going forward,” Tata Power added.

Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.

As per a report by TechCrunch, “Tata Power aims to double its share of clean energy to 60 percent in five years and is working to become net zero by 2045. The company has reportedly installed and managed electricity generation capacity of 13,974MW (highest in the country).

Last month, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said India’s power network will soon be more future-ready and insulated from cyber attacks with the provision of routine inspections and timely action under the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Earlier this year, Singh informed that there were cyber attacks on the national power grid.

“These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware,” he had said.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 15, 2022 1:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
News
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
Google Pixel Fold display details tipped online: All we know

Mobiles

Google Pixel Fold display details tipped online: All we know

Netflix announces 'Basic with Ads' plan: 5 things you need to know

Photo Gallery

Netflix announces 'Basic with Ads' plan: 5 things you need to know

Over 5.3 billion mobile phones will become waste this year

News

Over 5.3 billion mobile phones will become waste this year

Jio discontinues 12 recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Telecom

Jio discontinues 12 recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Power confirms cyberattack: All details

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More