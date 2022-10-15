Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure. The power company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally. Also Read - Hackers can steal your data if you charge phone via public charging station: Odisha police

Tata Power said in a BSE filing, “The Tata Power Company Limited had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems.” Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

The company announced that it is taking steps to restore the system and rectify the situation. “The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” the statement added. Also Read - Giving fake identity for SIM, WhatsApp, Telegram will lead to jail time and 50k fine: Govt

However, as a measure of abundant precaution, “restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer-facing portals and touch points”, it added.

“The company will update on the matter going forward,” Tata Power added.

Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.

As per a report by TechCrunch, “Tata Power aims to double its share of clean energy to 60 percent in five years and is working to become net zero by 2045. The company has reportedly installed and managed electricity generation capacity of 13,974MW (highest in the country).

Last month, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said India’s power network will soon be more future-ready and insulated from cyber attacks with the provision of routine inspections and timely action under the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Earlier this year, Singh informed that there were cyber attacks on the national power grid.

“These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware,” he had said.

–With inputs from IANS