Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

Direct to Home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has continuously worked at offering attractive deals and offers to attract more users. These deals include discounts on the DTH services, different channel packs, and discounts on multiple connections. They also include the reduction of mandatory fees for a limited time and more. The company also runs time-limited promotions to attract potential users that are on the fence. Tata Sky is focusing on increasing the number of subscribers to ensure that it can compete with Reliance Jio in the coming months.

Tata Sky discount details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, Tata Sky is currently running a number of special promotions for its subscribers. In addition to these special promotions, the company is also offering a temporary discount. The discount will be available on curated channel packs, regional channel packs, and sports add-on packs. As part of the offer, users will get a discount on these plans for a limited amount of time. The report also highlighted that Tata Sky was the first one to offer a festive discount on channel packs.

As part of the report, let’s dig deeper of the discounts available. First up, we will talk about the discounts available on curated Tata Sky channel packs. Most of the curated packs are available in regional languages. As part of the discount, Tamil Kannada Basic pack is now for Rs 375.24 instead of Rs 384.50. The Tamil Premium Sports English pack will be available for Rs 634.52 instead of Rs 642.78. Other packs with discounts include Telugu Kannada Basic, Telugu Malayalam Basic, Kannada Malayalam Basic HD, and Malayalam Premium Sports HD.

Discount will also be available on Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English, Hindi Starter Pack, and Telugu Smart Pack. Odia Smart pack, Tamil Metro, Telugu Metro, and more are also available with a small discount. Tata Sky is also offering a discount on regional and add-on packs. It is also important to note that these packs are not as expensive as curated packs. Discounted packs include Kids Mini, Sports add-on, Sports HD, Tamil Regional, Telugu Regional, Kannada Regional Mini, Bengali Regional, and Bengali Regional Mini. It is also offering discounts on HD channels including Tamil Regional HD, Malayalam Regional HD, and Malayalam Regional Mini HD.

Other discounts

Last but not least, the company is also offering a price-cut on popular SD TV channels. Major broadcasters including Viacom18, Start India, and Sony Pictures Networks India are directly offering these discounts. The list includes Start Plus, Colors, Colors Kannada, SET, Sony SAB, and more. As part of the discounts, these channels are now priced at Rs 12 instead of Rs 19 per month.