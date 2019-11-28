Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

DTH operator Tata Sky has introduced 3 new Kannada special packs. These packs include monthly Kannada Lite Plus, semi-annual Kannada Value Plus pack and annual Kannada Lite Plus pack. As the name suggests, these packs offer monthly, semi-annual and annual validity. Here is all you need to know.

Kannada Lite Plus, annual Kannada Lite Plus plans

Both plans are identical in terms of channel offering, DreamDTH reports. You get 45 standard definition (SD) channels. These include 1 Hindi movie, 2 Hindi news, 3 Kids, 6 Telugu regional, 1 English news, 8 Tamil regional, 2 Urdu, 12 Kannada regional, 1 music, 3 knowledge and 6 Malayalam regional channels.

The Kannada Lite Plus pack is available at a monthly cost of Rs 249, which includes taxes and NCF. The annual plan is available for Rs 2,988. Next is the semi-annual Kannada Value Plus pack which is available for Rs 1,878. Its validity is 6 months, so the approximate monthly cost comes to Rs 313. For this price, you get a total of 74 channels, which includes sports channels.

Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge dongle offer

Announced on November 15, the offer is currently live, and offers customers with a value for money proposition. Under this offer, new customers can avail both Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Tata Sky Binge connection at a special price.

Users will have to pay Rs 1,499 (taxes extra), and can get Binge dongle for free. It will include a new HD set-top-box, one-month Binge subscription and complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video for three months. After the one-month period is over, users will have to pay Rs 249 per month as Binge subscription.

As a part of the package, Tata Sky is offering complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hungama Play. The Fire TV Stick platform (Tata Sky Binge dongle) also lets you download ALT Balaji, and Netflix app to enjoy that content too. However, a separate subscription will be needed for that.