IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 kick-started yesterday with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers. IPL is one of the most popular cricket seasons, and DTH providers are taking advantage of this by offering users free offers and schemes. Both Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are offering free sports channels to cricket lovers, TelecomTalk reports.

Tata Sky has already informed its subscribers that starting March 23, they will get free Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Start Sports 1 Bangla channels. The DTH provider is providing these channels at no additional cost, which will be effective until May 19, 2019. Additionally, it has also announced a Family Sports HD pack, which includes 96 channels. This HD pack plan will cost you Rs 646 every month, while the SD plan is priced at Rs 456. The packs include all the sports channels from Star, Sony and more.

Coming to Airtel Digital TV, it is offering free preview channels to current subscribers as well as the new ones this IPL season. New DTH connection users planning to subscribe to Airtel will reportedly get two complementary sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, till May 19. Current Airtel Digital TV users, on the other hand, will receive additional channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star, Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star, Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, and is offering around 15 channels for IPL in six different languages. The channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 (English), Star Sports Select 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Suvarna Plus, Jalsha Movies, Maa Movies, and DD Sports (only a few matches). Separately, DD Sports is also reportedly airing one IPL match every week, but, with one hour delay.