comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
News

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

News

Both Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are offering free sports channels to cricket lovers.

  • Updated: March 24, 2019 11:15 AM IST
tata-sky-set-top-box

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 kick-started yesterday with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers. IPL is one of the most popular cricket seasons, and DTH providers are taking advantage of this by offering users free offers and schemes. Both Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are offering free sports channels to cricket lovers, TelecomTalk reports.

Tata Sky has already informed its subscribers that starting March 23, they will get free Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Start Sports 1 Bangla channels. The DTH provider is providing these channels at no additional cost, which will be effective until May 19, 2019. Additionally, it has also announced a Family Sports HD pack, which includes 96 channels. This HD pack plan will cost you Rs 646 every month, while the SD plan is priced at Rs 456. The packs include all the sports channels from Star, Sony and more.

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

Also Read

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

Coming to Airtel Digital TV, it is offering free preview channels to current subscribers as well as the new ones this IPL season. New DTH connection users planning to subscribe to Airtel will reportedly get two complementary sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, till May 19. Current Airtel Digital TV users, on the other hand, will receive additional channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star, Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star, Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, and is offering around 15 channels for IPL in six different languages. The channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 (English), Star Sports Select 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Suvarna Plus, Jalsha Movies, Maa Movies, and DD Sports (only a few matches). Separately, DD Sports is also reportedly airing one IPL match every week, but, with one hour delay.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2019 11:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
News
IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Gaming

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

News

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
Airtel Digital TV might merge with Dish TV to create largest DTH company in India

News

Airtel Digital TV might merge with Dish TV to create largest DTH company in India
Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

हिंदी समाचार

लगातार 45 दिनों तक PUBG Mobile गेम खेलने से युवक की मौत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन की सेल कल, ऐसे मिलेगा 2,200 रुपये का कैशबैक

IPL 2019 को देखते हुए Dream11 ऐप से ऐसे कमाएं पैसे

IPL 2019 : BSNL ने लॉन्च किए क्रिकेट अलर्ट पैक वाले दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : CSK और RCB के बीच आज खेला जाएगा पहला मैच, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन लाइव मैच

News

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
News
IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared