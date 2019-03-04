comscore
  Tata Sky announces new smart channel packs in regional languages
Tata Sky announces new smart channel packs in regional languages

Tata Sky has expanded its portfolio and announced a couple of new smart channel packs in order to give customers more choices.

Tata Sky recently unveiled add-on packs across different regional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and others. The DTH provider has now expanded its portfolio and announced a couple of new smart channel packs in order to give customers more choices. The newly launched smart channel packs will allow customers to get the language-wise channels. TelecomTalk.info reported that the new Tata Sky packs come classified by language and regions and also bundle a few prime channels in these languages.

The new smart channel packs by Tata Sky include Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan is available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan costs Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.

Furthermore, there is an affordable Hindi Bachat plan, which comes with a price label of Rs 179. The new packs by the popular DTH provider were effective from March 1, the report mentioned. Apart from the combo packs, the company is also offering mini packs through which subscribers will now be able to add select channels from different genres without spending much from there pocket. The report stated that “some of the mini or add-on packs were also in the higher range and HD quality.”

For instance, the new packs carry Tamil Regional HD pack for Rs 164, Tamil Mini HD Pack for Rs 81 and Telugu Regional and Mini HD pack for Rs 216 and Rs 90, as per the cited source. Furthermore, one can get a similar type of options with the same price tags on other regional languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. Additionally, there are a few broadcaster packs as well, which includes Sony Happy India South B pack. It is available with a price tag of Rs 29.5. The DTH provider is also offering a Turner Family HD pack, which is reportedly available for Rs 14.75.

