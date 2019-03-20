comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky will charge users with multiple TV connection based on their primary connection pack price.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 12:16 PM IST
tata-sky-set-top-box

Tata Sky, after implementing the new regulations brought forward by TRAI, has now announced special price slabs for customers with multiple TV connections. As part of this new plan, the DTH service provider is considering the network capacity fee (NFC), service charges and Tata Sky Binge service charges with the primary connection pack price. The move is aimed at offering relief to customers who use multiple TV connections and have separate connections. The company also announced that it will charge customers with variable prices for their multiple connections.

It means that Tata Sky will now charge your secondary connection based on how you structure the TV packages on your primary connection. In an updated document, Tata Sky mentions that it would consider the primary connection pack price while calculating charges for multiple TV connections. The document notes that the primary connection pack price considered for calculation of MultiTV prices will be exclusive of Network Fee, Tata Sky service charges and Tata Sky Binge service charges. The pack comes with lock-in duration of one day.

Tata Sky is trying to be transparent with charges, and it notes that network capacity fee on Tata Sky platform is Rs 153 per month for the first 100 channels, and Rs 23 per month for every slab of 25 additional channels. Both the prices are inclusive of all taxes. “One HD channel shall be treated equal to two SD channels for the purpose of calculating number of channels within the distribution network capacity subscribed,” the company confirms.

Tata Sky DTH: How to add, remove, modify channel packs under TRAI’s new pricing regime

Also Read

Tata Sky DTH: How to add, remove, modify channel packs under TRAI’s new pricing regime

Tata Sky also offers details on variable pricing for multiple TV connections. If a customer has a primary connection pack price of up to Rs 100 then the secondary connection will be available at a monthly charge of Rs 150. If you have a primary subscription pack price between Rs 101 and Rs 200 then the secondary connection will be available at monthly charge of Rs 200. If your primary connection pack price exceeds Rs 750 then the secondary connection will be available for Rs 700 per month.

Watch: Oppo 10x lossless zoom first look

Tata Sky also announced Flexi Annual plan that brought long-term plan back to TRAI’s pay-per-view scheme. With the new plan, DTH customers will have to maintain a balance equivalent to 12 times the monthly recharge value in their Tata Sky account in order to become eligible for the scheme. Earlier, if you paid for six month or annual subscription in advance then this new Flexi plan offers similar benefits.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
News
Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year

Gaming

Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai

News

Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers
Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

हिंदी समाचार

इन 5 कारणों से न खरीदें शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go (Rs 4,499)

वोडाफोन और आइडिया यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है 999 रुपये का ये गिफ्ट!

25मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy A40

वीवो ने लॉन्च किए Vivo X27 और Vivo X27 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Holi धमाका: अमेजन पर 38 हजार वाला Honor view20 स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

News

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
News
Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option
Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more