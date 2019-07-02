comscore Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription: Read more
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan: How to get one-month additional subscription for free

Tata Sky has introduced annual flexi plan for its subscribers. After paying in advance for one year, you can now get one-month subscription for free. Here’s all you need to know about Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 2:24 PM IST
After the introduction of TRAI’s new rules, DTH operators lost a major competitive edge it had with multi TV connections. As a result, subscribers with multiple TVs at home now need to pay full amount for individual connections. With increasing competition, DTH operators also reduced the prices of set top boxes. Tata Sky has one more competitive edge with its Annual Flexi Plan. Under this plan the DTH operator is offering a number of benefits. Here are is all you need to know.

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan Details

Under this plan, subscribers will get one-month free complimentary service on paying for one year in advance. You don’t need to call Tata Sky or buy any specific plan. All you need to do is make a payment equivalent to 12 months service.

For instance, if you are currently paying Rs 500 a month, you will have to make a recharge of Rs 6,000 or above. To be on a safe side, make a recharge of Rs 6,100. Now, for the next 12 months, the amount will keep on debiting. At the end of 12 months, the promised one-month subscription will be added to your account. In short, you pay for 12 months and get a total of 13 months worth subscription.

Other benefits of Annual Flexi Plan

As a part of benefits, Tata Sky also gives you the flexibility to add / drop channels from the pack as per your wish. You do get the convenience of one-time recharge and forget about it for the next 13 months. But one of the major benefits include where you can temporary suspend your account if required. So, if you pay for 365 days, and after 200 days you are going on a holiday for 15 days, you can pause the service, and resume after you come back.

Tata Sky has slashed the prices of its set top boxes for the second time. The SD Set Top box of Tata Sky was available for Rs 1,600, while the HD set-top-box will cost Rs 1,800 to customers after the previous price cut.

