Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

Leading DTH service provider, Tata Sky had introduced Annual Flexi Plan for its subscribers. The long-term plan offers one month free service to its subscribers when they recharge for one-year. The DTH operator has now made some changes to the plan. Here is a look at the changes.

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan detailed

The Annual Flexi Plan is very simple. Say your monthly recharge amount is Rs 450, you pay Rs 5,400 for 12 months. At the end of 12 months, one extra month service was added to the account. However, after the revision, the extra month service will be added to user account with 48 hours of recharge.

The one month extra is given in the form of free balance credit. As noted by TelecomTalk, subscribers who made a yearly recharge earlier, will be able to get one-month extra credit only at the end of 12 months.

Tata Sky tailor-made packs for South India

Tata Sky is aiming to expand its market share in the South Indian market with the introduction of new tailor-made packs. The company has reportedly launched an advertisement campaign in regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This new campaign titled “Jinga Jinga Jingalala” highlights the advantage of having a Tata Sky connection over other cable TV operators. The new tailor-made packs start at Rs 199 per month for the South Indian market.

Tata Sky set-top-box prices

Tata Sky recently slashed the prices for its set-top-boxes. There are four set-top-boxes to choose from. The basic one (SD) is available for Rs 1,399, whereas the HD one is available for Rs 1,499. There is also Tata Sky 4K” set-top-box for Rs 6,400, and “Tata Sky+ HD” for Rs 9,300. The set-top-box is 3D Ready and comes with 500GB hard disk which let you record live TV and watch it later at your convenience. With every new connection, you also get one-month free subscription giving you a saving of Rs 301.