comscore Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer
  Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

The price of the Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade offer has also been slashed from Rs 5,999 to Rs 3,999.

  Published: May 12, 2020 7:46 PM IST
tata sky binge plus

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box price has been slashed by Tata Sky in India. The price of the premium smart Android TV STB has been reduced by Rs 2,000. The set-top box was launched at Rs 5,999, but now it will be made available for new or existing customers at Rs 3,999 instead. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

The price of the Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade offer has also been slashed from Rs 5,999 to Rs 3,999. Additionally, the offer is also available to all existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection as well. Consumers can check the offer on official Tata Sky website, first spotted by DreamDTH (via NDTV Gadgets360). Also Read - Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: Here's how to get the offer

After buying the set-top-box, users will also have to choose channel packs, just like one does with the satellite TV connection. Tata Sky is also offering 3-month free Amazon Prime Video subscription and 6-month free subscription for the Binge+ service including Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. After 6 months, users will have to pay Rs 249 a month for access to content. Also Read - Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Tata Sky Binge+ runs on Android platform along with support for Google Assistant. The remote has a built-in mic that lets you give voice commands to ask for weather updates, play music and more. And because it is Android OS, you get access to apps like Spotify, Netflix, and more. There is also live TV streaming using the Binge+ app, and catch-up TV feature for up to 7 days. You can also watch live TV using satellite connection.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

There is built-in Chromecast too, allowing you to mirror your smartphone screen to the big screen TV. What’s more, you get access to over 5,000 games and apps on the Google Play Store. The set-top-box comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage too.

  Published Date: May 12, 2020 7:46 PM IST

