Tata Sky Binge, which is an umbrella platform to access various video-streaming platforms now has a mobile app. Both Android and iOS users will be able to access content from popular OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more via their smartphones.

This comes in addition to the service's initial availability on TVs, which is exclusive to the Tata Sky subscribers. Read on to know more about it.

Tata Sky Binge app now available

The Tata Sky Binge app is now available to download both via the Google Play Store and the App Store. The app will let people access around 10 video-streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and more by paying a reasonable price.

Tata Sky has introduced the Rs 149 plan per month to attract more people. It will allow people to access the content on up to three mobile phones. There is an existing Rs 299 plan that is available for both smartphones and TVs.

One thing worth noting is that the plan is exclusive to the Tata Sky members. If you are one, all you need to do is download the app and log in with either your registered mobile number or the Tata Sky subscriber ID. Following this, you are good to go and can watch the online content from anywhere.

Additionally, the app is available in multiple regional languages so that you can search for content easily and requires a one-time sign-in process to access the third-party OTT platforms. This, however, isn’t the case with the Disney+ Hotstar, which requires a separate sign-in after logging into the Binge app.

To recall, the Tata Sky Binge service was launched back in 2019. This was initially launched in collaboration with Amazon and provided people with a customised Fire TV Stick for free. Later, it shifted to an Android-based set-up box that was called Binge+.