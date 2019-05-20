Tata Sky Binge at Rs 249 vs individual subscription of Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video subscription: Comparison

Tata Sky Binge, a new streaming service was launched as an add-on for Tata Sky DTH subscribers last week. The service is a unique addition for DTH subscribers who would like to experience streaming services as well. The service allows Tata Sky users to access video content from over-the-top (OTT) streaming services such as Hotstar, Sun NXT and Hungama Play without having to individually subscribe to these services. The Binge service is priced at Rs 249 per month and customers get premium subscription to all of the above mentioned streaming platforms. The pricing alone makes it a great addition but it has other edge too.

In order to allow its DTH subscribers to be able to stream from OTT services, Tata Sky has partnered with Amazon India to introduce Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition. The Fire TV Stick starts at Rs 3,999 and is one of the most effective ways to turn any non-smart TV into a smart model and access streaming services. The Tata Sky Binge application comes pre-installed on the Fire TV Edition and users will be able to link it with their Tata Sky DTH account and the device connects to your TV via an HDMI port. Tata Sky says that customers only need to pay Rs 249 per month for the Binge service while subscription to OTT services such as Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Hungama Play and Eros Now and the Fire TV do not cost anything extra.

The service comes with a distinct advantage and it becomes more profound when you look at the individual subscription price of these services. Take Hotstar for an example. The digital streaming service costs Rs 299 per month and the annual subscription costs Rs 999. The Eros Now Premium subscription is priced at Rs 99 per month and costs Rs 950 per year. These two subscriptions alone total Rs 398 for a month while the Binge service costs only Rs 249 per month.

Amazon Prime, which offers free fast shipping and access to streaming music and video content, costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for a year. Sun NXT, on the other hand, offers monthly, quarterly and annual plan to subscribers. The Binge service right now misses out on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5 and Voot but offers tremendous value if you watch TV shows or movies on any of the other above mentioned services supported on the service.

Tata Sky is not the only DTH operator to offer such a service. Dish TV announced a similar product named DishSMRT Stick for its DishNXT HD set top box users. The DishSMRT Stick is priced at Rs 599 and comes with a free six months preview that offers access to services such as Hungama Play, ZEE5 and Sony Liv and is said to gain Voot and AltBalaji as well. As consumers begin to cut cords and get most of their content through OTT platforms, DTH operators are getting smarter to bring cable and OTT content together into a single bundle.