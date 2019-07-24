Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

DTH Operator Tata Sky recently introduced its Binge service in India. With the service, Tata Sky is looking to bridge the gap between OTT and live TV. The Tata Sky Binge service is being offered to the subscribers with a one month free trial along with other benefits. Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky Binge offer

The offer is exclusively available for Tata Sky users. You can give a missed call on “8460984609” or call up the customer care on “1800-208-6633” to apply. Within 24 hours, the representative will visit your place with Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Sky Edition). It usually costs Rs 3,999, but you get it for free.

Tata Sky Binge subscription and more

For the first month, you get free access to content from Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and ZEE5, Hungama Play. After one month, you need to pay Rs 249 per month. This cost includes subscription to all these services. You also get complimentary Amazon Prime Video subscription for three months with Tata Sky Binge. After the free trial ends, you will have to pay Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 per year to continue with the subscription.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick also supports other apps like Netflix, ALT Balaji and more. However, to be able to stream content from these sources, you will have to separately subscribe to these services.

If you calculate, Hotstar Premium subscription is available for Rs 299 a month, or Rs 999 a year. Similarly, Eros Now subscription is available for Rs 99 a month or Rs 950 per year. The Hungama Play subscription is usually available for Rs 149 a month, and Rs 1,399 a year. A total of these three yearly subscriptions come to Rs 3,348. But with the Binge service, you end up paying a total of Rs 249 x 12 = Rs 2,988.

Live TV channels

You also get Tata Sky Binge app. It is a platform that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription. You also get catch-up TV service where you can watch your favorite shows that you missed.