Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick; brings content from multiple apps

Tata Sky is making its first big push into digital content delivery platform. The company has announced “Tata Sky Binge” as a new platform that brings digital content from multiple applications on to your TV. The app is accessible through Amazon’s Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from video streaming apps such as Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. As one can note, Netflix, the juggernaut in the video streaming platform and ZEE5 are missing from the offering.

In a released note, Tata Sky says that subscribers will have access to over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky video-on-demand library along with favorite TV shows for the past 7 days. Tata Sky Binge will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers at Rs 249 per month and is currently available exclusively on Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition. All new subscribers to Tata Sky Binge will also get three months of Amazon Prime access at no additional cost. This means Tata Sky users will get access to fast shipping, music and video streaming at additional cost.

“Tata Sky has always been committed to bringing the best entertainment to the big screen, powered by the finest technology and packaged in the most user-friendly interface. We are now extending the superior ‘Tata Sky experience’ to the world of apps with Tata Sky Binge,” Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said.

“We are excited to work with Tata Sky to bring this new product to customers in India. Fire TV and the Alexa Voice Remote have made it simple to find all the content for thousands of customers with just their voice. With Tata Sky Binge, now, more customers will have access to thousands of TV shows and movies, all through one easy-to-use app. We can’t wait to hear what customers think of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The introductory pack will comprise of an Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote. The device will come pre-installed with Tata Sky Binge app and serve as the window into digital content from leading SVOD services. There is no word on the price of the introductory pack but Amazon Fire TV Stick retails for Rs 3,999 while the 4K version is priced at Rs 5,999.