The Tata Sky Binge is relatively a new service in the market. As per the announcement, Tata Sky Binge offers access to OTT apps with the Amazon Fire TV Stick for a monthly fee.

tata sky binge

Broadcasting giant Tata Sky has made some changes to its Tata Sky Binge service. As part of the new changes, the company is offering a one-month free trial to new customers. To clarify, the price of the service remains unchanged. This means that users are simply getting the service for one extra month without additional money. The Tata Sky Binge is relatively a new service in the market. As per the announcement, Tata Sky Binge offers access to OTT apps with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The company has teamed up with Amazon India to launch a special Tata Sky edition of the Fire TV Stick.

Tata Sky Binge service details

It charges Rs 249 to Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky edition owners for access to all the OTT services. Tata Sky Binge service users also get three month Amazon Prime subscription for free. According to a report from TelecomTalk, users are charged with Rs 129 per month once the trial period expires. The service also offers a catch-up TV feature where users can watch all popular TV shows from the last seven days. As per the report, Tata Sky Binge is different from the solutions that other DTH operators have rolled out.

Watch: Tata Sky Channel Packs

Taking a closer peek, most DTH operators are currently rolling out new Android TV-based Set-Top boxes. These new Set-Top boxes allow users to watch both Satellite TV as well as all the OTT streaming services. On the other hand, Tata Sky requires users to have the traditional Set-Top box along with the stick.

The primary difference here is that the Fire TV Stick allows this to be backward compatible with older set-top boxes. It is also worth noting that the company offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition for free. Users are also required to pay addition Rs 700 to subscribe to OTT services including Hotstar, Hungama Play, and more.

