Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

Tata Sky Binge+ 4K Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today; will support OTT apps and more

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top-box will compete with Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub. Here is what we know so far.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 10:29 AM IST
DTH operator Tata Sky is reportedly gearing up to launch a new 4K Android set-top-box. If reports are to be believed, the set-top-box will go official today (December 16). It will likely be called Tata Sky Binge+, and ahead of the launch, specifications and details have surfaced. Here is all we know so far.

Tata Sky Binge+ detailed

With the Binge+ set-top-box, Tata Sky will compete with Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub. As per the leaked details published on DreamDTH, the box will run on Android 9 Pie OS. It will support viewing in 4K resolution. Live photo of the box has also surfaced, and it is manufactured by Paris-based company ‘Technicolor.’

Just like Tata Sky Binge dongle, the box will also offer OTT content via Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection. It will also support live TV using an RF cable connected to a satellite dish. Basically, it will offer users with a hybrid experience.

Streaming services

Based on the leaked promotional brochure, the box will come with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Binge service. It will bring access to platforms such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. And as it runs on Android OS, you will also get access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among other apps like Voot, ALTBalaji and more. However, a separate subscription will be required to access these services.

Tata Sky Binge+: Specifications and features

Under the hood, will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. Other details such as pricing and availability are unknown at the moment. But with the rumored launch taking place today, stay tuned for more information.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 10:29 AM IST

