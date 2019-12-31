comscore Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Binge+ 4K set-top-box alleged pricing leaked ahead of launch
News

Tata Sky Binge+ 4K set-top-box alleged pricing leaked ahead of launch

News

The Tata Sky Binge+ 4K set-top-box will offer the best of satellite TV and OTT apps.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 1:22 PM IST
tata sky binge+ box

Credit - DreamDTH

DTH operator, Tata Sky, is reportedly gearing up to launch an Android 9 Pie-based 4K hybrid set-top-box in India soon. It will be called Tata Sky Binge+, and a lot has been already leaked about the box. The launch was expected around December 18, but there is still no official word about it. Now, the alleged leaked pricing of the hybrid set-top-box has surfaced.

Related Stories


Tata Sky Binge+ pricing (leaked)

According to a forum post on DreamDTH, a thread where unboxing and live photos were shared, the pricing has also surfaced. As per the post, new users will be able to buy the set-top-box for Rs 4,999. Existing subscribers, on the other hand, can get it for Rs 2,999. Of course, Tata Sky hasn’t released or confirmed the pricing, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Leaked photos show off the design

The leaked box shows off the packaging and Binge+ branding. The box also highlights Android OS, 4K support and voice support for the hybrid set-top-box. Moving to the set-top-box itself, it has a curved design, and plain Binge+ branding.

At the back, there are multiple connectivity ports, which includes RF input (from Satellite Dish), along with analogue audio and video ports. Support for optical audio (S/PDIF) is also present. Then you have one HDMI out port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a 12V power port.

The remote control is pretty simple a Google Assistant button, volume and channel buttons, and more. You can use this all-in-one remote to control both, your TV and set-top-box.

Specifications, features and more

Under the hood, will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. Other details such as pricing and availability are unknown at the moment. But with the rumored launch taking place today, stay tuned for more information.

Based on the leaked promotional brochure, the box will come with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Tata Binge service. It will bring access to platforms such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. And as it runs on Android OS, you will also get access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among other apps like Voot, ALTBalaji and more. However, a separate subscription will be required to access these services.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks
News
Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Features

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

News

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

News

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India
Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked
Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

News

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ 4K सेट-टॉप बॉक्स के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Realme 5i अगले साल 6 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Dart और SuperDart फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी

Top Fake & Rumors Tech News In India of the Year 2019: 2019 नहीं अब 2020 से आस

अब Airtel का 23 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान नहीं रहा सबसे सस्ता, कंपनी ने कीमत बढ़ाई

News

Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks
News
Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out
Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

News

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India
Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ alleged pricing leaked
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out