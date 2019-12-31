DTH operator, Tata Sky, is reportedly gearing up to launch an Android 9 Pie-based 4K hybrid set-top-box in India soon. It will be called Tata Sky Binge+, and a lot has been already leaked about the box. The launch was expected around December 18, but there is still no official word about it. Now, the alleged leaked pricing of the hybrid set-top-box has surfaced.

Tata Sky Binge+ pricing (leaked)

According to a forum post on DreamDTH, a thread where unboxing and live photos were shared, the pricing has also surfaced. As per the post, new users will be able to buy the set-top-box for Rs 4,999. Existing subscribers, on the other hand, can get it for Rs 2,999. Of course, Tata Sky hasn’t released or confirmed the pricing, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Leaked photos show off the design

The leaked box shows off the packaging and Binge+ branding. The box also highlights Android OS, 4K support and voice support for the hybrid set-top-box. Moving to the set-top-box itself, it has a curved design, and plain Binge+ branding.

At the back, there are multiple connectivity ports, which includes RF input (from Satellite Dish), along with analogue audio and video ports. Support for optical audio (S/PDIF) is also present. Then you have one HDMI out port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a 12V power port.

The remote control is pretty simple a Google Assistant button, volume and channel buttons, and more. You can use this all-in-one remote to control both, your TV and set-top-box.

Specifications, features and more

Under the hood, will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. Other details such as pricing and availability are unknown at the moment. But with the rumored launch taking place today, stay tuned for more information.

Based on the leaked promotional brochure, the box will come with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Tata Binge service. It will bring access to platforms such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. And as it runs on Android OS, you will also get access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among other apps like Voot, ALTBalaji and more. However, a separate subscription will be required to access these services.