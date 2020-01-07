comscore Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box launched | BGR India
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box launched in India for Rs 5,999

The Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid set-top-box brings the best of satellite TV and OTT apps in one package.

  • Updated: January 7, 2020 12:06 PM IST
After all the leaks and rumors over the past couple of months, the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box is finally official. Running on Android TV OS (Android 9 Pie), the set-top-box offers the best of OTT and satellite TV content in one package. Here is all you need to know about the pricing, specifications and features.

Tata Sky Binge+ price and subscription details

The set-top-box will be available for Rs 5,999 for new subscribers from the company website. However, the DTH operator hasn’t revealed any upgrade plans for the existing subscribers. Compared to the competitors, the pricing is on the higher side. Airtel Xstream Box was launched at Rs 3,999, but it is now offered at Rs 2,249 (Rs 1,999 for the set-top-box and Rs 250 for installation). Similarly, the Dish SMRT Hub set-top-box can be bought for Rs 2,499.

After buying the set-top-box, users will also have to choose channel packs, just like one does with the satellite TV connection. Tata Sky is also offering one-month free subscription for the Binge+ service. After one-month trial, users will have to pay Rs 249 a month for access to content from Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and more. TelecomTalk was the first to report it.

Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Tata Sky Binge+ runs on Android platform along with support for Google Assistant. The remote has a built-in mic that lets you give voice commands to ask for weather updates, play music and more. And because it is Android OS, you get access to apps like Spotify, Netflix, and more. There is also live TV streaming using the Binge+ app, and catch-up TV feature for up to 7 days. You can also watch live TV using satellite connection.

There is built-in Chromecast too, allowing you to mirror your smartphone screen to the big screen TV. What’s more, you get access to over 5,000 games and apps on the Google Play Store. The set-top-box comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage too.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 12:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 7, 2020 12:06 PM IST

