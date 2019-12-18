comscore Tata Sky Binge+ leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap | BGR India
  Tata Sky Binge+ Connection leaked, Samsung Galaxy A01 launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
Tata Sky Binge+ Connection leaked, Samsung Galaxy A01 launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

Tata Sky is soon expected to launch Android Pie OS powered hybrid set-top-box. Samsung and Xiaomi today launched new products. Here are the top stories from the world of technology for the day.

  • Updated: December 18, 2019 9:28 PM IST
Just yesterday, brands like Realme, Vivo, and Jabra launched their new products in India. Samsung today unveiled its latest Galaxy A01 smartphone, whereas Xiaomi showed off its Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro. Meanwhile, OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone at CES 2020 that would define the future of its smartphone design. Besides, Tata Sky is soon expected to launch Android Pie OS powered hybrid set-top-box. Amazon has also announced its Fab Phones Fest, which will kick off from December 19. Apart from these news stories, there were a lot of other tech news and here is a rundown of all that you need to know:

Tata Sky Binge+ Connection leaked

Tata Sky Binge+ is soon expected to make its debut. It will offer services similar to the Tata Sky Binge dongle. Under the hood will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. The box will reportedly come with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Tata Binge service. It will bring access to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, and more. If you want to know more, then click here.

Watch: Tata Sky Channel Packs

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched

The Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a 5.7-inch display, an octa-core processor, a 3,000mAh battery and more. There is an option for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also includes FM Radio and is available in black, blue and red color. If you want to know more, then click here.

OnePlus Concept One to be shown off at CES 2020

At CES 2020, being held from January 7 to January 10, OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone that would define future of its smartphone design. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One and it will be unveiled at CES on January 7. There is not a great deal of information available about OnePlus Concept One at this moment. The company is teasing the device as an “alternate vision for the future of smartphones.” If you want to know more, then click here.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest announced

Amazon India is all set to host a sale, which will kick off from December 19 and continue till December 23. The company claims that it will offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones. Other offers available during the sale include no cost EMI, exchange offer, free screen replacement for Prime members and offers from bank. The phones that will be on sale are OnePlus 7T, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro and more. If you want to know more, then click here.

Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass launched for Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi has launched an official Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro. The advantage of the Mi Protective Glass screen protector is that it features silicon adhesive for a bubble-free installation and offers 2.5D oleophobic coating on top. Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass is just 0.4mm thin and inherently more durable than a local tempered glass protector. If you want to know more, then click here.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 9:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 9:28 PM IST

