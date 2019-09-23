comscore Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon, benchmarks appear
News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon, benchmarks appear

News

Tata Sky Binge+ benchmarks hint at a new Android-powered set-top box that will challenge Airtel Xstream Box. It has received certifications and is expected to launch in the coming months.

  • Updated: September 23, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Tata Sky Amazon Fire TV Stick main

Tata Sky might be preparing to introduce a new service called Binge+ in the country. It seems to be an Android Pie-based set-top box that could rival Airtel’s Xstream Box when it becomes official. The details of the device remain scant at this moment but third party sources suggest it will launch this year. It will support digital video broadcast (DVB-S2) as well as IPTV for content delivery. Since TRAI’s pay-per-view regime went into effect, DTH and cable service providers have been looking for new revenue streams.

According to DreamDTH, the Binge+ from Tata Sky will be powered by a Broadcom CPU. The dual-core processor will have clock frequency of 1.8GHz and use Broadcom VideoCore V HW for graphics. It will have 2GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. There is also mention of the device being built by Technicolor and has received Indian CRS and Bluetooth certifications. It will have Accedo user interface or launcher but don’t count on Pie at the time of launch.

Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge bundle offer with 6 months free subscription available for Rs 4,999

Also Read

Tata Sky HD set-top-box and Binge bundle offer with 6 months free subscription available for Rs 4,999

It is a known fact that customers are ditching their cable subscription and relying on streaming services. This trend has become a challenge for cable and DTH service providers. With the new TRAI tariff regime, it has only become more difficult for these companies to retain customers. In order to better compete, these operators are introducing Android TV-based set-top box as an incentive.

Tata Sky Binge Review: A good add-on for your secondary TV

Also Read

Tata Sky Binge Review: A good add-on for your secondary TV

Airtel Xstream Box, for instance, combines content from sources including cable and streaming services. Tata Sky Binge+ is expected to be a similar service that will cater to its broadband subscribers. Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with one year complimentary subscription worth Rs 999 to Xstream app content. It needs to be seen how Tata Sky prices its offering and whether it challenges Airtel in the segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 9:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
Tata Sky offering Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box: All you need know

News

Tata Sky offering Rs 300 discount on secondary HD Set-Top Box: All you need know
Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details
Airtel Xstream Box available at discounted price to existing Digital TV users

News

Airtel Xstream Box available at discounted price to existing Digital TV users

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus, जानें ऑफर्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 आज भारत में 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को Live

Nokia 7.2 आज से सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Moto E6s आज पहली बार इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा


News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
News
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features
Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart
Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

News

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features