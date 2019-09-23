Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Tata Sky might be preparing to introduce a new service called Binge+ in the country. It seems to be an Android Pie-based set-top box that could rival Airtel’s Xstream Box when it becomes official. The details of the device remain scant at this moment but third party sources suggest it will launch this year. It will support digital video broadcast (DVB-S2) as well as IPTV for content delivery. Since TRAI’s pay-per-view regime went into effect, DTH and cable service providers have been looking for new revenue streams.

According to DreamDTH, the Binge+ from Tata Sky will be powered by a Broadcom CPU. The dual-core processor will have clock frequency of 1.8GHz and use Broadcom VideoCore V HW for graphics. It will have 2GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. There is also mention of the device being built by Technicolor and has received Indian CRS and Bluetooth certifications. It will have Accedo user interface or launcher but don’t count on Pie at the time of launch.

It is a known fact that customers are ditching their cable subscription and relying on streaming services. This trend has become a challenge for cable and DTH service providers. With the new TRAI tariff regime, it has only become more difficult for these companies to retain customers. In order to better compete, these operators are introducing Android TV-based set-top box as an incentive.

Airtel Xstream Box, for instance, combines content from sources including cable and streaming services. Tata Sky Binge+ is expected to be a similar service that will cater to its broadband subscribers. Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with one year complimentary subscription worth Rs 999 to Xstream app content. It needs to be seen how Tata Sky prices its offering and whether it challenges Airtel in the segment.