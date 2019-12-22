It was an interesting week, with a lot of leaks pouring in. There were a couple of launches too. As Tata Sky Binge+ gets ready for launch, Airtel Xstream Box price has been temporarily discounted. Realme launched the X2 smartphone, and Buds Air true wireless headphones with wireless charging feature. New details of Galaxy S11 and OnePlus 8 series smartphones have surfaced too. And well, Facebook is in trouble again as data of 267 million users has been leaked. In case you missed out, here is a quick recap at major tech stories that headlined this week.

Realme X2, Buds Air launched

Realme finally launched the much anticipated Buds Air true wireless earbuds in India for Rs 3,999. For the price, you get up to 17 hours of total playback, wireless charging capabilities and more.

The Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G SoC has also been launched in India. Other highlights include 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs 16,999.

Tata Sky Binge+

The Android-powered 4K hybrid set-top-box, Tata Sky Binge+, has been leaked via live photos. Highlights include Android 9 Pie OS, 4K support and voice support. At the back, there are multiple connectivity ports, which includes RF input (from Satellite Dish), along with analogue audio and video ports. Support for optical audio (S/PDIF) is also present. Then you have one HDMI out port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a 12V power port.

Under the hood, will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. The Tata Sky Binge+ will support satellite TV viewing and OTT apps.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos SoC launched

Vivo has launched two new camera-centric smartphones as part of its X-series. The new Vivo X30 and X30 Pro not only bring advanced cameras but also use Samsung chipsets and an integrated 5G modem. Vivo X30 uses the 50mm portrait camera as its only zoom shooter and thus maxes out at 2x optical. However, there is 20x digital zoom available with the device.

The Vivo X30 Pro has an additional 13-megapixel periscope lens with actual output of 12-megapixel for zoom shots. The company says 5x optical zoom but can go up to 60x with digital zoom.

OnePlus Concept Phone at CES 2020

OnePlus is coming to CES 2020 with a concept smartphone. The company says it will show alternate vision for the future of smartphones. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One and it will be unveiled at CES on January 7.

Samsung Galaxy S11 details leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is already rumored to feature a 108-megapixel main camera. Now, it is tipped to come equipped with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera as well. A high-resolution 48-megapixel sensor will help in capturing a large amount of data. Capturing that amount of data at 2x or 5x zoom could mean even more data.

Redmi 9 to launch next year

Xiaomi is expected to launch the successor to the Redmi 8 early next year. A fresh report claims that the Redmi 9 will first be launched in China, and then in India. The new Redmi phone could feature MediaTek’s Helio G series chipset. Its predecessor packs an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor. The report asserts that the Redmi 9 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

OnePlus 8-series leaked

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 series next year will include three devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a new OnePlus 8 leak gives us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come with a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440×3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole front camera at the top of the screen. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. While the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Airtel Xstream Box discounted

Airtel launched its Xstream Box set-top-box for Rs 3,999 in September this year. Now, ahead of Tata Sky Binge+ launch, Airtel has discounted the Xstream Box. Airtel rolled out Xstream Thanks offer in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Under this offer, the telco discount the set-top-box by Rs 1,750, thus offering it at Rs 2,249. Now, the offer has been extended all over India. However, it will be a limited period offer.

FASTag deadline extended to January 15

The government has once again extended the new rule of mandatory FASTag for another month. As per new information, the FASTags will now be mandatory on the National Highways from January 15, 2020. Previously, the government had extended the deadline from December 1 to December 15.

A FASTag is meant to support government’s plan for 100 percent electronic toll collection across National Highways in the country. The latest extension until January 15, 2020 has come due to shortage of tags in the market. As per previous number, around 1 crore tags have been issued so far.

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold leaked

Samsung started working on different form factors soon after revealing the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Recently, we heard another set of rumors that the company may launch its new Samsung foldable smartphone with clamshell form. This information surfaced online right after Motorola announced its new Motorola Razr foldable smartphone.

Real-world images of the clamshell foldable smartphone have surfaced online. The leaked images showcase the unreleased smartphone in different folded states from different angles. These images also showcase the familiar One UI interface along with different built-in Samsung apps.