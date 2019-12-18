Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

DTH operator, Tata Sky, is rumoured to launch Android Pie OS powered hybrid set-top-box. It will reportedly be called Tata Sky Binge+, and will offer services similar to the Tata Sky Binge dongle. It is expected to launch in the next few days. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked specifications and features, and the new leak shows off hands-on photos and retail box.

Tata Sky Binge+ leaked photos show off the design

First off, we have the leaked box (via DreamDTH) which shows off the packaging and Tata Sky Binge+ branding. The box also highlights Android OS, 4K support and voice support for the hybrid set-top-box. Moving to the set-top-box itself, it has a curved design, and plain Binge+ branding.

At the back, there are multiple connectivity ports, which includes RF input (from Satellite Dish), along with analogue audio and video ports. Support for optical audio (S/PDIF) is also present. Then you have one HDMI out port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a 12V power port.

The remote control is pretty simple a Google Assistant button, volume and channel buttons, and more. You can use this all-in-one remote to control both, your TV and set-top-box.

Specifications, features and more

Under the hood, will be a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. It will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU. Other details such as pricing and availability are unknown at the moment. But with the rumored launch taking place today, stay tuned for more information.

Based on the leaked promotional brochure, the box will come with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Tata Binge service. It will bring access to platforms such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. And as it runs on Android OS, you will also get access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among other apps like Voot, ALTBalaji and more. However, a separate subscription will be required to access these services.