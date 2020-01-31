Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

Tata Sky Binge+ is getting a Rs 1,000 cashback offer. The company is offering the cashback to customers who use Android Upgrade offer. The offer is now priced at Rs 5,999 with Rs 1,000 cashback in the Tata Sky account. The new offer goes into effect starting January 31, 2020. The company seems to be informing its customers about this new offer via text message. Tata Sky is the leading DTH service provider in the country. With Binge+, the company is targeting customers looking for smarter set-top boxes.

Tata Sky Binge+ Cashback Offer: All you need to know

Tata Sky launched its Binge+ set-top box in India early this month. The device has been rumored for quite some time and had leaked before launch as well. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box runs Android 9 Pie, making it a smart STB device. It supports OTT applications in addition to satellite TV content. The set-top box was announced for Rs 5,999 for the new subscribers. It, however, did not announce any upgrade plans for its existing subscribers. At the time of its launch, some consumers called the device expensive.

Now, Tata Sky is trying to appease its subscribers with its Android upgrade offer. The offer gives Rs 1,000 cashback in the Tata Sky and was first reported by DreamDTH. This offer will bring the effective price of the Android STB down to Rs 4,999. In comparison, the Airtel Xstream Box is available for Rs 3,999 but is offered at Rs 2,249. The Dish SMRT Hub set-top box is also available for Rs 2,499.

With Tata Sky Binge+, customers will have to choose channel packs like the one they would with a satellite TV connection. The company is, however, offering one month free subscription for the Binge+ service. Telecom Talk has reported that customers will have to pay Rs 249 per month for access to streaming services like Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and others after the free trial. The smart STB comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. It offers access to a large selection of apps via the Play Store. There is also support for catch-up TV feature for up to 7 days.