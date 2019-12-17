DTH operators like Airtel, Dish TV and Tata Sky have been offering over the top (OTT) services to their subscribers. Airtel and Dish TV have also come up with hybrid set top boxes that offer OTT services and cable TV services. Now, leaks and rumors have hinted that even Tata Sky is gearing up to launch a 4K Android set-top-box (STB). It will reportedly be called Tata Sky Binge+.

The hybrid set-top-box will let users watch live cable TV channels. It will also let them enjoy content from streaming services such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. And as it will run on Android OS, users will also get access to Play Store. The launch was reportedly set for December 16, but that did not happen. And there is no official information about the launch. But based on what has been leaked so far, here are the top 5 expected features.

Tata Sky Binge+: Top 5 expected features

Android OS and specifications

According to the leaks, the Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid set-top-box will run on Android 9 Pie OS. It will be powered by a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage. The Android TV set-top-box will also reportedly come with Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU.

Connectivity

The Binge+ STB will reportedly support ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

Voice search

As the STB will be powered by Android OS, you will also get voice search features. What’s more, there will be support for Google Assistant as well. So you can ask questions, give commands to play music or videos, and even control IoT accessories.

Tata Sky Binge+: 4K and Screen Mirroring

One of the highlights of the Tata Sky Binge+ STB will be the ability to play 4K content. The list of channels that will support the 4K resolution is unknown. The STB will also support screen mirroring feature, which will let you cast content from smartphone to big screen.

Cable TV and OTT apps

Being a hybrid set-top-box, you will be able to watch live TV using an RF cable connected to a satellite dish. Just like Tata Sky Binge dongle, access to streaming services such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now is also expected by paying a set monthly subscription. You will also get access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among other apps like Voot, ALTBalaji and more. However, a separate subscription will be required to access these services.