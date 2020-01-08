comscore Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared | BGR India
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications, OTT apps subscription compared

Tata Sky has launched its Binge+ set-top-box. Here is how it competes with Airtel Xstream Box.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 6:39 PM IST
tata sky binge plus

DTH operator, Tata Sky, has finally launched the Binge+ 4K Android set-top-box in India. It is aimed towards offering the best of satellite TV and OTT apps in one package. As of now, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top-box is only available for new users, and there is no word on when existing users can buy it. We pitted it against the Airtel Xstream Box, and here is how they compete.

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box price

The set-top-box from Tata Sky will be available for Rs 5,999 for new subscribers from the company website. Compared to the competitors, the pricing is on the higher side. Airtel Xstream Box was launched at Rs 3,999, but it is now offered at Rs 2,249 (Rs 1,999 for the set-top-box and Rs 250 for installation).

OTT apps and subscription

After buying the set-top-box, users will also have to choose channel packs, just like one does with the satellite TV connection. Tata Sky is also offering one-month free subscription for the Binge+ service. After one-month trial, users will have to pay Rs 249 a month for access to content from Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and more. There is also live TV streaming using the Binge+ app, and catch-up TV feature for up to 7 days.

Airtel users have to pay Rs 999 as a subscription cost for one year. For this price, users get an access to Airtel Xstream platform content for free. Over and above that, users also need to pay Rs 360 a month where they get access to 90 channels, which includes 15 HD ones.

As both set-top-boxes run on Android OS, you also get access to other apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. To access content on these platforms, you will have to pay separate subscription, if any.

airtel xstream box, airtel

Specifications and features

Coming to specifications, you get a 2GB RAM and 8GB storage on both set-top-boxes. A microSD card slot is also present with support for up to 128GB. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are two USB 2.0 ports for that. Other connectivity options include HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. For internet connectivity, you have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth support is also present.

